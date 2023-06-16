Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/16/2023 – 10:56 am

Share



Member of the board of the European Central Bank (ECB), Madis Müller said this Friday, the 16th, that the institution’s cycle of interest rate hikes “probably is not over yet”. In a text published on the blog of the Central Bank of Estonia, chaired by Müller, he emphasized the goal of “soon” controlling prices in the euro zone, taking consumer inflation back to the 2% target.

Müller argued that the rise in eurozone prices remains “clearly faster” than the ECB’s target for more than a year.

At the same time, interest rate hikes already adopted “are having an impact on the economy”. Going forward, directors should evaluate the impacts of decisions already adopted and the new indicators, he commented, but emphasizing the “clear” goal of guaranteeing the return of inflation to the target.

The director also said that this week’s interest rate hike “probably wasn’t a surprise for the financial markets”, so it should not have an immediate effect on the six-month Euribor rate, which is important for Estonians.

He noted that inflation has slowed down, but it is more widespread than previously expected, mainly driven by “relatively quick” increases in wages.























