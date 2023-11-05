In the botanical world you can find plants with shapes very similar to each other, but that in genetic terms are as distant from each other as Venus is from Neptune. One of the cases in the book that usually deceives those people who are new to the wonders of the plant kingdom has to do with some plants of ancient lineage. It’s about gender Cycas, which is directly related to a group of plants that predominated when dinosaurs walked the planet, even back in the Mesozoic era, a few million years ago; For this reason, they are considered another of those “living fossils”, as in the case of ginkgo (Ginkgo biloba). Well, these Cycas They have an appearance so similar to palm trees that they are often confused with them; and yet, for someone knowledgeable on the subject it would be like comparing, within the animal kingdom, a sea anemone with a spider.

The similarity they have with palm trees, at a morphological level, is related to the presence of a trunk crowned by a tuft of leaves, which are, in turn, palm-shaped. But the palm trees and these Cycas They belong to families very distant from each other – Arecaceae and Cycadaceae, respectively – with a different reproductive method, since the former are angiosperm plants, and the latter are gymnosperms. That is, in cycads there is no true fruit, since their ovules are not enclosed within an ovary, something that occurs in angiosperm plants, such as palm trees.

More information

Within this genre little more than 100 different species are included. In gardening, there are two that are widely cultivated: Cycas circinalis and Cycas revoluta. The latter is native to the Ryūkyū Islands, south of Japan, as well as eastern China, in the Fujian region. There, this cyca is happy growing among the rocks of the cliffs, at the very foot of the sea. It is the most widespread species in gardens around the world, since it resists a wide range of temperatures and humidity conditions. In fact, it is capable of withstanding both high and low ambient humidity, and even withstands several degrees below zero (if they are not very prolonged) if it is sheltered from the coldest winds. Whether grown in a pot or in garden soil, placing the cyca against a wall that blocks that air may be enough to grow it successfully. Thus, protected by walls, they cultivated them in the famous potager du Roi (King’s garden) in Versailles, in the 17th century. To protect them from frost and snow, in Japanese gardens it is common to tie their leaves together and wrap them with mats made of straw, in a scene that is very common in those parts.

The sago of Japan, which is another of the names of Cycas revoluta, produces a new batch of leaves every year, in what is a spectacular moment for the plant. It is then that up to more than 20 or 30 new, tender and rolled leaves emerge from its peak. As the weeks go by, at a good speed, these leaves will harden and acquire the thick consistency typical of adult leaves, so shiny. Sometimes it may happen that one year it decides not to emit new leaves, and waits for the next to form them. When this happens, it may be due to not having enough water in the spring, or not enough fertilizer, which delays its formation.

The leaves in full development show their characteristic curl. DigiPub (Getty Images)

The cica is a sun lover, but if it is provided with some shade in the central hours of the day it can thank it with a more intense green coloration. As for water, it enjoys good humidity in its roots, but as long as it has perfect drainage. By the way, these roots have a peculiarity, since they are associated with bacteria that fix nitrogen from the air, to transfer it to the plant. This way, you can get good annual growth, even if you don’t have adequate fertilization. Even so, the cica enjoys a good annual fertilization plan, and it is highly recommended that it be an organic one, which will also benefit all the microorganisms in the soil or substrate.

To understand their sexuality you have to know that there are female specimens and male specimens. If pollination occurs, the female cyca produces large and very striking seeds, in a huge structure that originates in the center of its leaves. Something to keep in mind is that this plant, like many others, is highly toxic if ingested, with effects that can even cause the death of the unfortunate animal that tries it. This has not been a problem for the extraction of a floury substance rich in starches and edible from this plant – sago; Yes, after careful treatment to eliminate its toxins.

A female cyca displays her reddish seeds between the plush scales of her megasporophiles. Sergi Escribano (Getty Images)

The beauty of the cica has graced the gardens of half of Spain, where you can find specimens that are dozens of years old – as in the María Luisa park in Seville -, easily recognizable for reaching a height of up to just over five metres. It has also occupied a place of honor on terraces and patios, since it adapts wonderfully to growing in a good pot. As it ages, the cyca usually generates many basal shoots, which can be separated from the mother plant to be planted separately. If they are left, the appearance of a singular palm tree becomes a multiple foliage, also very pleasant to see. Be that as it may, the cica, with its rich and brilliant green, observes us as we pass by, aware of its age, much more so than that of the palm trees. That’s what she thinks.

See also Almost one million euros to build 60 rental flats in the Region of Murcia Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_