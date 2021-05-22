Cris Cyborg repeated the story before Leslie Smith. In his first fight, in May 2018, he won by KO and this Friday in the stellar match of Bellator 259 he did it again. The end result is the same, but the circumstances are very different. The Brazilian took 81 seconds to put the American to sleep three years ago. In Uncasville (Connecticut) he did it with nine seconds remaining and managed to retain the Bellator Featherweight Championship for the second time. Then he looked to the future and challenged Cat zingano (ex-UFC and he’s 2-0 at this company) for his next defense.

Is Cyborg losing punch? That’s one of the questions some fans ask the most when the 35-year-old Brazilian doesn’t knock out as fast as before. They did it in their last fight in the UFC (won on points) and have done it again now. The champion clearly dominated all rounds. She set the pace and hit the best shots, but Smith asserted herself as a warrior and held out until almost the end.

“I knew her from before. I knew she was tough. I respect her, she’s a true fighter,” Cyborg pointed out at the end. Only Holly Holm had led the Brazilian to the last round. Maximum respect. The KO came as a result of fatigue and the accumulation of punishment. Cyborg did not tire of hitting and in the final moments of the fight a straight forehand sent Smith to the ground, who took the gale of punches from the champion to be knocked out with only 9 seconds remaining.