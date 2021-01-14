Ray fisher, known as Cyborg at the DCEU, he denounced the mistreatment he received from Joss Whedon during the Justice League recordings, in mid-2020. “Abusive and unprofessional” were some of the qualifiers released by the actor on his social networks.

Although the investigation was completed, the actor was satisfied with the corrective measures he demanded: the president of DC Films, Walter Hamada, he must leave his post, as it would have obstructed the investigation against Whedon. If not, he warned that he would no longer participate in the DCEU movies, including The Flash.

Ray Fisher played Cyborg for the first time in 2017. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros

After weeks of speculation, Ray fisher confirmed that it was completely removed from the ‘Scarlet Sprinter’ movie. “I have received official confirmation that Warner Bros. Pictures has decided to remove me from the cast of The Flash,” began the lengthy statement on Twitter.

After this, he added that the participation of Cyborg in The Flash it was much more than a cameo. Although he regrets the missed opportunity to bring Victor Stone back to the screen, the awareness of Walter Hamada’s actions will prove to be a much more important contribution to the world.

Ray Fisher played Cyborg in 2017. Photo: Warner Bros

Returning to the attention of the president of DC Films, he emphasized that Hamada’s behavior was not a focus of the investigation, despite the fact that his “dangerous and enabling actions must be held to account.”

“Walter Hamada is the most dangerous type of facilitator. His lies and the failed Warner Bros. public relations piece of September 4 sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him, ”he previously shared when Hamada announced his stay.