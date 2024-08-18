Home policy

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

Chechnya’s ruler Ramzan Kadyrov stands behind a machine gun mounted on a Cybertruck made by US car manufacturer Tesla (screenshot from video dated August 17, 2024). © Kadyrov’s Telegram channel @Kadyrov_95

Chechnya’s ruler Kadyrov proudly displays a Tesla Cybertruck and thanks Elon Musk personally. This is above all a message to the West.

Grozny – It is a bizarre scene: A Cybertruck from the US car manufacturer Tesla, polished to a shine and with a machine gun on the roof, is doing its rounds in Grozny, the capital of the Russian republic of Chechnya. At the wheel is the ruler Ramzan Kadyrov. In a good mood, the autocrat expresses his thanks to Tesla boss Elon Musk in a video shared on the news channel Telegram – and announces that the Cybertruck will soon be used in the Ukraine war.

Kadyrov drives a Tesla: Will Cybertruck soon be used in the Ukraine war?

A protest on Saturday (17 August) on Kadyrov’sVideo published on Telegram channel shows the ruler first driving through Grozny. Then Kadyrov can be seen standing behind a machine gun that was apparently mounted on the roof of the car. Ammunition cartridges hang around his neck for reloading. “We received a Tesla Cybertruck from the esteemed Elon Musk. I had the pleasure of testing the new technology and was able to convince myself that it is no coincidence that it is called ‘Cyberbeast’. A truly invulnerable and fast animal,” says Kadyrov’s Telegram channel.

The car will soon be sent to the war in Ukraine. “I am sure that this ‘beast’ will be of great use to our fighters,” Kadyrov writes on Telegram, adding: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to Elon Musk.” Whether this is actually a gift from the richest man in the world remains unclear. Musk is “the strongest genius of our time and a specialist. A great man,” Kadyrov was full of praise and invited the US-based tech billionaire to visit Grozny.

The Chechen ruler is being criticized internationally for serious human rights violations and has been sanctioned by the West. The video is, according to the German Press Agency This is probably also a sign to the West that the rich and powerful in Russia are still able to obtain luxury goods that should not actually be allowed into the country because of the sanctions. This is not an isolated case: Moscow has repeatedly managed to circumvent the West’s sanctions. Kadyrov himself is said to have excellent connections in the United Arab Emirates.

Chechnya’s ruler Ramzan Kadyrov in a Cybertruck from the US car manufacturer Tesla (screenshot from video from August 17, 2024). © Kadyrov’s Telegram channel @Kadyrov_95

Elon Musk and the Ukraine war: 18,000 Starlink satellites in use

Elon Musk presented the prototype of the Cybertruck in 2019. It became famous a presentationin which the team from the car manufacturer Tesla threw a metal ball at the window of the car – actually to demonstrate the strength of the bulletproof glass windows. However, the glass shattered and the company was ridiculed online. It was also initially unclear how serious Kadyrov was about sending the truck to the war zone in Ukraine. Musk himself did not initially comment on the video. However, it would not be the billionaire’s first involvement in the Ukraine war.

At the beginning of the Russian invasion, Putin’s military initially succeeded in destroying Ukraine’s military communications, as Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for Digital Transformation Alex Bornyakov confirmed at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon in November 2022. Musk, who is also head of SpaceX is to provide Kiev’s troops with 18,000 Starlink satellites – and thus the ability to maintain communication. Last year it was revealed that Musk had deliberately blocked Ukraine’s access to Starlink at times in order to prevent an attack on Russian warships off the peninsula. Crimea to prevent.