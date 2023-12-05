What to put under the tree on the night of December 24th to make the children happy? What questions: a Tesla Cybertruck. And if the real one doesn’t fit in the living room, here is the respective toy version ready at the modest price of 1500 euros. The angular and aggressive design is identical to that of its older sister and can be driven by children aged between 6 and 12 years. But perhaps even something more, given that its carrying capacity is 68 kg (the skinny mum or dad can take a little trip there, strictly in secret).

0.7 HP electric motor

Does it move on its own or do you have to pedal (good times)? It moves on its own. Propulsion is provided by a 500 watt (0.7 HP) electric motor, which acts on the rear wheels. It’s not much but enough to allow a maximum speed of 16 km/h, a speed that can even be reduced by half if the child is too small or too reckless.

Autonomy of 19 km

Not a bad lithium ion battery which promises a range of 19 km, which means that the little devil in the house will go up and down from the kitchen to the bedroom and from the bedroom to the living room at least three hundred times, for the happiness of parents and relatives. Luckily, however, the Cybertruck for Kids is also equipped with “electric braking”, because considering the 72 kilograms of weight it would not be pleasant to receive it at full speed on your shin, perhaps while you are about to bite into the first slice of panettone. Even if at Christmas we know, all is forgiven.