New York, USA.- A new Cybertruck owner’s dreams were crushed in a matter of minutes when the car he waited years to buy crashed into his neighbor’s house, The New York Post reported.

The disappointed customer shared his story on social media, claiming he only had the Cybertruck for four hours when its rear wheels locked up, a known issue that led the company to recall thousands of trucks in April.

Surveillance video shows the excited driver slowly pulling out of his driveway, but the truck dramatically increases speed as it goes down the hill.

The splash of the car trying to turn at full speed can be heard as it heads towards the neighboring house, but the efforts were unsuccessful: the vehicle crashed into the back stairs of the house and the neighbor’s car.

The Cybertruck traveled approximately 150 miles, the driver said, leaving a trail of skid marks in its wake.

Although the driver was unharmed, the new truck suffered extensive damage. Images show a cracked windshield, a crushed hood and a battered bumper.

“Nice to meet you, my girl,” the driver, who shared the story as Cobra 1, said in X, adding that the cost of repairs would be $30,000, but the wait for parts would be a year, a price devastating considering he had waited five years to buy the $109,000 car.

The driver diagnosed the problem with locked brakes and said his attempts to move the heavy vehicle away from the neighbor’s house were futile.

“Tesla already recalled 4,000 Cybertrucks in April due to defective accelerator pedals that can become detached, which can cause the pedal to become trapped in the interior lining above the pedal.”

The problem increases the risk of a collision, as the driver loses the ability to properly use both the accelerator and brake pedals.

To make matters worse, the driver did not know how to access the emergency brake.

According to Tesla’s website, emergency braking is an automatic car feature that can be accessed via the touchscreen instead of a physical handle.

And according to reports, the tech car company told the driver that “stepping on the brake may or may not disable the accelerator.”

When it comes to the outrageous cost of fixing the car that’s four hours old, they simply said, “Deal with your insurance company.”

Tesla did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment.

The incident is the latest in a series of problems with the futuristic-looking truck.

Elon Musk’s company recalled 11,000 electric trucks on Tuesday to fix problems related to dirty windshield wipers and moldings on the truck bed, two separate problems.

Last month, the Cybertruck went viral after a video showed extreme lag in the vehicle’s steer-by-wire system, prompting a new wave of safety concerns about the stainless steel electric pickup truck.