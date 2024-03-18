The UAE Cyber ​​Security Council has warned of the danger of deepfake fraud, in which individuals’ voices are falsified using artificial intelligence and used to request urgent money from their relatives and acquaintances.

The Council stated that in light of the rapid development in the technological landscape, the spread of fraud using deep fake technology is increasing, especially with the advancement of artificial intelligence technologies, stressing that it is necessary to understand the techniques of these fraudulent practices to effectively protect yourself from potential harm.

The Council reviewed a real-life scenario of how deep fake technology, or “deepfake,” can make you a victim of fraud, explaining that hackers extract a model of your voice from one of your accounts on social networking sites, and after analyzing your audio clips, they generate fake voice messages using artificial intelligence techniques, which appear to be your real voice. They create a “deepfake” message claiming that you need urgent money and send it to your close friends. Based on your friend’s confidence in your voice, he may fulfill the request and send his banking details to the hackers without his knowledge.

The Cybersecurity Council has identified three steps to protect against deepfake content: the first is to beware of strange requests for information, even from those close to you, secondly, do not share sensitive information unless you are sure of the identity of the other party, and thirdly, inform the authorities of any attempts at fraud or blackmail using deepfake. Deepfake.

The Cybersecurity Council stressed the importance of confronting various types of electronic attacks and raising the awareness of all members of society about any suspicious electronic activities that may harm them, which plays an essential role in protecting society from electronic fraud.

The Cybersecurity Council has identified a set of steps to protect against the risks of electronic fraud in order to avoid becoming a victim of electronic fraud, as follows: Always be careful not to publish private contact information on untrusted platforms or websites, and do not click on any link that arrives via any text message, and always be careful to keep a copy. Back up personal data, in addition to constantly updating the smartphone’s operating system, and following up on security alerts issued by phone manufacturers, while not downloading or uploading any applications from unknown sources.

He explained the steps that must be taken in the event of exposure to electronic fraud, including not submitting to any threat and making any concessions to the fraudster, in addition to reporting immediately through one of the official reporting channels.

It is worth noting that the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council recently launched an awareness campaign targeting government and private institutions, and all members of society, under the title “The National Cybersecurity Campaign… A Year of Digital Awareness and Education,” and seeks to enhance awareness of the dangers of cyberspace, and the various ways to protect against cybersecurity. Cyber ​​attacks, and calls for the importance of taking caution to avoid falling victim to phishing and electronic fraud attacks that use technology to deceive digital users to obtain their information and personal data.

The campaign, which continues over the course of a full year, includes 52 topics, with a new topic every week, which comes within the Cyber ​​Pulse initiatives, and various aspects of cybersecurity, including directions and advice on how to identify suspicious emails, and the importance of knowing emerging threats in addition to updating. Continuous use of programs and applications, and the use of secure communications applications over the Internet.

Cybersecurity:

• It is necessary to understand the techniques of fraudulent practices to protect yourself from potential harm.

• Do not publish private contact information on untrusted platforms or websites.