The UAE Government Cyber ​​Security Council has warned of a phishing campaign and fake text messages claiming to be from Apple support, and recommends users not to respond to these messages or click on the attached links.

The Council alerted that a phishing campaign has recently spread that relies on SMS messages claiming that your Apple account is closed or suspended or requesting to review the phone linked to your account.

He pointed out that the messages often contain a fake web link to Apple and ask you to enter user data and your account password, which allows fraudsters to steal your personal data. The council advised users to follow seven guidelines, which are to avoid calling any number in the message, not to respond to messages, and not to share them. Confidential data, and be careful of any message asking you for personal data, do not click on any link within a message from an unknown source, perform regular data backups, activate two-factor authentication for all accounts, keep your device and applications constantly updated, share information with your department and share with the council any Relevant information and results.