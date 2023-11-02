The UAE Government Cyber ​​Security Council has warned of a phishing campaign and fake text messages claiming to be from Apple, and recommends that users do not respond to these messages or click on the attached links.

The Council alerted that a phishing campaign has recently spread, relying on short text messages, claiming that your Apple account is closed or suspended, or requesting to review the phone linked to your account.

He pointed out that the messages often contain a fake “web” link to Apple, and ask you to enter user data and the password for your account, which allows fraudsters to steal your personal data.

The Council advised users to follow seven guidelines, which are: avoid calling any number in the message, do not respond to messages or share confidential data, be careful of any message that asks you for personal data, do not click on any link within a message from an unknown source, and make backup copies of the data. Regularly, activate two-factor authentication for all accounts, keep your device and applications constantly updated, share information with your department, and share any relevant information and results with the council.