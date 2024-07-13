The Cyber ​​Security Council has called on individuals to verify the authenticity of offers before disclosing any personal information or opening suspicious links, in light of the spread of electronic fraud targeting residents of the United Arab Emirates via messaging applications.

He drew users’ attention to the types of fake offers that reach individuals via messaging applications, including job offers from unknown companies, requests for personal or account information, offers for simple tasks in exchange for large rewards, surprise job offers with high wages, and guaranteed jobs without qualifications, calling on them to think carefully before sharing their information or clicking on any suspicious links.

The Cyber ​​Security Council stressed the need for users to control what they share on social media and who they allow to see it, to avoid violating their privacy, unauthorized access, identity theft, and exploitation of their data.

He added that social media allows for the exchange of information, so it is necessary to ensure that this information is viewed and shared in ways that take into account the comfort of individuals, which is of paramount importance to maintaining privacy.

The Council called on individuals to enhance their online protection by using strong passwords, multi-factor authentication and updating their privacy settings, noting that there are seven potential risks on social media: identity theft that can expose a person to fraudulent operations, exposure to cyber threats and potential security risks, physical risks due to location sharing, damage to personal reputation through sharing inappropriate content, and privacy violations.

He pointed out the importance of following three preventive measures to avoid these risks on social media sites, which are preventing unauthorized access to use multi-factor authentication and strong passwords, limiting the sharing of sensitive information on social media, and taking caution when communicating with strangers or untrusted accounts.

For its part, the Digital Government has identified in its report a set of guidelines to protect against the risks of electronic fraud, most notably: avoid publishing private contact information on unreliable platforms or websites, or clicking on any link received via any text message, or downloading or uploading any applications from unknown sources.

She stressed that users should be careful to keep a backup copy of personal data, update the smartphone operating system regularly, and follow the security alerts issued by the phone manufacturers.

She pointed out that there are four signs that indicate falling victim to electronic fraud, including the battery draining and consuming at an abnormal rate, general slowness in the smart device, the device performing automatic tasks that the user did not activate, such as sending text messages to contacts, or downloading additional applications, and the device overheating without using applications that consume the device’s resources.

She called on the user, in the event of being exposed to electronic fraud, not to submit to any threats or make any concessions to the fraudster, and he should also report immediately through official channels.

She referred to the Anti-Rumors and Cybercrimes Law, noting that the law aims to provide a comprehensive legal framework to enhance the protection of society from cybercrimes committed through Internet networks and technologies. It also seeks to protect websites and government databases in the UAE, combat the spread of rumors and fake news, electronic fraud, and preserve privacy and personal rights.

The law specifies crimes and penalties against any person who may create or use a website or any information technology means to hack, attack or tamper with government information systems and data, or publish false information, or information that harms the interests and security of the UAE.

The law addresses other cybercrimes including: assault on personal data and information, electronic begging, electronic fraud, blackmail and electronic threats, defamation and slander, and others.

