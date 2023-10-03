The country’s Cyber Security Council warned of an emergency security vulnerability in the Google Chrome browser.
The Council confirmed in a tweet on the “X” website that it had detected an urgent security vulnerability in the Google Chrome browser, which had already been exploited, as it could lead to the collapse of applications or forced execution of codes. The Cyber Security Council advised users to update their browser to ensure full protection.
