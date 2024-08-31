The UAE Government Cyber ​​Security Council warned against ignoring protection and security measures on devices from public Wi-Fi networks, noting that “these networks attract the attention of cybercriminals, as they can hack data, steal personal information, and endanger the security of individuals.”

The Council called for avoiding using banking services or logging into personal accounts via public networks, providing some basic advice to maintain the security of individuals’ devices, which are to put security first, by using a phone data package, or secure hotspots, instead of a public Wi-Fi network, and to verify the communications network by confirming the identity of the network before connecting to it, and to be careful about sensitive activities, by avoiding connecting to banking services or logging into important accounts via public networks, and to fortify the account, by avoiding changing passwords while using public Wi-Fi networks.

The Cyber ​​Security Council warned that public Wi-Fi networks may expose users to great danger, as they “make it easy for cybercriminals to breach their privacy and steal their personal information,” calling for caution against the dangers of these networks and ensuring data protection from electronic threats and breaches.

The Council identified a set of risks that may result from connecting to public Wi-Fi networks, which are: hacking and unauthorized access to personal data, infection with ransomware and malicious viruses, hacking of devices and data leakage, loss of information and security breaches, unauthorized infiltration of corporate assets, and finally legal accountability for companies and heavy financial fines.

According to cybersecurity experts, the widespread availability of free Wi-Fi networks in restaurants, hotels, airports, libraries, and even retail outlets around the world has increased the risk of data breaches, as hackers create fake free Wi-Fi networks to steal users’ data.

They stressed the importance of users knowing how to protect their devices from hacking, and never trusting open networks that do not require passwords, and not considering networks that require passwords to be completely reliable either, as the fraudster can easily discover the password and create a fake Wi-Fi hotspot with the same name.

They advised turning off the Wi-Fi feature when not in use, to protect data.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Cyber ​​Security Council continues its efforts to raise awareness of cyber security through its platforms on social media, which is an awareness initiative targeting the government, private and public sectors.

The Council is making continuous awareness efforts to empower with knowledge and tools to detect and prevent cyber attacks.