The Cyber ​​Security Council stressed the need to understand the risks of over-sharing information at work, calling for protecting their online presence by avoiding disclosing sensitive work-related information, and being careful not to share personal opinions or controversial topics that may harm their company’s reputation.

The Council warned that excessive sharing in the work environment is sharing sensitive information online, which makes the person vulnerable to hacking or exploitation by unauthorized parties, such as cybercriminals.

He identified 3 risks to sharing sensitive information: exposure to cyber threats such as phishing and social engineering, damage to professional reputation, and corporate legal liability and potential fines.

The Council provided three pieces of advice in this regard: avoid disclosing sensitive work-related information online, avoid discussing personal opinions or controversial topics that may affect the company’s reputation, and be careful when sharing any information that could be exploited for fraudulent purposes or cyber threats.

He stressed the importance of maintaining the privacy of personal information to protect secrets and a good reputation by managing what is shared, calling for protecting oneself from the risks of identity theft to avoid fraud, and ensuring the security of your business information to protect your job.

He also called for choosing conscious sharing instead of oversharing online, noting that simple steps can be taken to protect privacy, which are reviewing sharing habits to detect potential oversharing, disclosing personal information carefully online, avoiding sharing location accurately, and thinking about the consequences before publishing.

He called on individuals to strengthen their defenses against increasing cyber threats, reviewing a set of practical tips to achieve a safe digital environment, including updating programs, operating systems, and security applications to ensure that programs receive the latest security patches, monitoring traffic, by monitoring data movement across the network using intrusion detection systems (IDS) and intrusion prevention systems (IPS) to detect suspicious behavior, and developing an integrated response plan for cyber incidents that includes mechanisms to identify incidents, control them, and reduce their effects.

He also warned against phishing crimes, and urged vigilance against spam messages requesting personal or financial information, and the use of strong passwords for each account, in addition to activating multi-factor authentication, and keeping a backup copy to protect important data on secure storage media.

Abu Dhabi Police warned of new methods used by fraudsters to lure victims in misleading ways, through its awareness campaign “Be Careful.”

She explained that there are many forms of fraud, including fake images of real estate, fake employment, and many links to fake fraudulent websites that imitate government institutions and prey on the public, offering them fake services and temptations, and fake fraudulent websites bearing the names of famous restaurants and shops, and offering special offers.

Regarding the procedures that must be taken immediately upon discovering that you have been a victim of fraud, they include going to the nearest police station. If you have information, you can contact the “Aman” service, which receives security, community and traffic information in several languages ​​from the public in complete confidentiality, around the clock, with the aim of enhancing security and safety and preventing and detecting crime.

She warned job seekers against believing the lies of scammers, and that no job requires a person to pay fees.

