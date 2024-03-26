The UAE Government Cyber ​​Security Council has warned against phishing through exaggerated offers, such as imaginary deals or impossible prices, stressing the need to pay attention to brand elements, as unclear logos or images may indicate a scam.

The Cyber ​​Security Council explained that with the increasing risks of cyber attacks, especially phishing attacks, it has become very important for people to be more aware and cautious to protect themselves from these risks.

The Council provided five valuable tips on how to recognize phishing attacks and how to avoid falling victim to them, stressing that by following these tips, the user can enhance his digital security and protect his personal information from theft.

The advice given by the Council included caution against exaggerated offers, such as imaginary deals or impossible prices, paying attention to brand elements, as unclear logos or images may indicate a fraud, checking the official social media channels of the company or the competent authority, and verifying the identity of those calling. Before answering calls, as it is required in the United Arab Emirates, to have a corporate caller ID, make sure that banks do not and will not request credit and personal information via email or text messages.

The Council warned that digital criminals send fraudulent emails to violate your security on the Internet, calling on individuals to be alert to their constantly evolving tactics, and that together we can form a line of defense to confront electronic dangers and work together to maintain our digital security.

In an awareness video broadcast on its social media accounts about the danger of fraudulent messages, the Council pointed out that 3.4 billion unsolicited mail messages are sent daily, calling for attention to the fact that phishing messages that appear to be real threaten your safety on the Internet.

He warned that fraudulent messages may appear as if they are coming from your shipping company, asking you to update your address to deliver the package, or from social media platforms, when you are asked to reactivate your account on the platforms before stopping it with a link titled “Reactivate Now,” or they may The message appears as if it is issued by a bank, requesting urgent confirmation of your bank account information to complete the service, with a link to enter the data, and request your personal data and information.

He stressed that phishing messages can be detected in simple ways, the most important of which are carefully checking the sender’s email address, communicating directly with companies through reliable means of communication, being careful of messages that are urgent or contain spelling errors, and avoiding clicking on suspicious links.

The UAE Government Cybersecurity Council recently launched an awareness campaign, targeting government and private institutions, and all members of society, under the title “National Cybersecurity Campaign… A Year of Digital Awareness and Education,” and seeks to enhance awareness of the dangers of cyberspace and the various ways to protect against cyberattacks. It calls for the importance of taking caution to avoid falling victim to phishing and electronic fraud attacks, which use technology to deceive digital users to obtain their information and personal data.

