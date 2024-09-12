The UAE Government Cyber ​​Security Council has warned against believing content produced by AI-powered deepfake technology, noting that it produces content that is very close to reality.

The Council stressed that to confront this, it is necessary to follow developments, scrutinize information sources, develop skills to detect manipulation, and be aware of the risks of these technologies, which is necessary to protect against fake news and misinformation.

The council published, through its official account on the “X” website, an awareness video clip, in which it called for taking caution and care before sharing any content, explaining how to detect manipulation of images and video clips using “deep fake” technology, through four steps: searching for any visual distortions, checking the sound quality, noticing the lack of consistency in the background, and verifying the source.

He pointed out that sharing content without verifying its authenticity and credibility can lead to four risks: increased risk of fraud, rapid spread of fake news, damage to reputation, and violation of privacy.

The council warned that sharing content online could be dangerous if not handled properly, urging individuals to be careful when choosing what they share, and aware of its potential impact.

He stressed the importance of protecting ourselves from fake news by verifying information before publishing it, respecting the privacy of others, not sharing personal data without permission, using content that we own the rights to, and respecting the rights of content owners.

In the same context, the Cyber ​​Security Council warned that unsecured file transfers could expose data to risk through device theft, phishing attacks, and insider threats.

He called for ensuring the use of reliable means equipped with encryption and multi-factor authentication technologies, and avoiding unauthorized means that lack encryption, as they expose data to the risk of hacking, and staying informed and constantly updating information about secure file transfer options to maintain data integrity and security.

He pointed out that mobile devices may not be secure enough, so files should be transferred securely via encrypted transfer services, security protocols should be verified, personal files should be kept with strong passwords and encrypted before sending, public Wi-Fi should be avoided when using messaging apps, cloud file sharing platforms should be chosen, and the service should use end-to-end encryption and multi-factor authentication.