The UAE Government Cyber ​​Security Council called on community members to be cautious and vigilant against electronic begging and fraudulent fundraising campaigns via the Internet and social media sites, especially during the month of Ramadan.

The Council stressed the importance of cyber awareness about charitable works such as aid, donations, charity and zakat, with the aim of preserving donors’ money and facilitating its delivery to those who deserve it through safe and reliable methods.

The Council directed individuals to take four measures and advice, to ensure that donations reach those who deserve them, and to protect donors’ funds, which include not sharing credit or bank card numbers with any party over the Internet except when ensuring their legitimacy and credibility, in addition to avoiding responding to donation requests received through social media platforms. In addition to learning about the donations permitted in accordance with the federal law regulating donations, and donating only through the competent and licensed entities.

Emirates Today monitored fraudulent operations on social media sites targeting the funds of benefactors, by promoting fake charitable works, urging philanthropists to donate and exploit the spirituality of the holy month of Ramadan.

For its part, the digital government stressed that the law prohibits the collection of donations by a natural person (i.e. individuals).

It is considered one of the crimes punishable by the Donations Regulation Law when some people collect donations from the public, for the purpose of helping some humanitarian cases by any means of advertising, whether through social media or through websites.

Federal Law No. (3) of 2021 regarding regulating donations regulated the process of collecting donations in the country, protecting donor funds, and providing them legitimately, and also established controls for collecting, receiving, and distributing donations by licensed entities and entities authorized to collect donations.

The digital government warned of the penalty for collecting funds through unauthorized methods, noting that collecting funds by natural persons or unauthorized parties exposes the violator to imprisonment and fines.

She pointed out that Article (8) of Federal Law No. (4) of 2018 regarding the organization and care of mosques prohibits the collection of donations or aid in mosques, public and private prayer halls, and holiday prayer halls without obtaining a license from the competent authority.

The Law on Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes and Federal Decree Law No. (34) of 2021 regarding Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes also criminalize electronic begging and collecting money without a license.