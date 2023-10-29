The UAE Government Cyber ​​Security Council warned mobile phone users against clicking on unknown links, stressing the necessity of updating operating and protection programs, not circulating rumors, and obtaining information from official authorities. The Council stated that it noted that Apple issued security updates to correct several vulnerabilities in its product systems, and recommended implementing the updates that Apple recently issued.

The council warned of several vulnerabilities in Apple’s systems (iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and Safari), which allow an attacker to control users’ devices, recommending that all users immediately update their systems and programs to avoid potential threats.

He warned of high-risk vulnerabilities in the Google Chrome browser, which allow attackers to implement malicious code in users’ operating systems, recommending that all users update their Chrome browser to the latest version to avoid any potential threats.