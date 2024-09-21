The UAE Government Cyber ​​Security Council has warned of the danger of malicious ads that infiltrate trusted websites, calling on individuals to protect themselves from them and take precautions.

The council said most websites rely on digital advertising technology companies to select and display ads, but this can sometimes result in unwanted ads and expose users to the risk of malware, data theft and fraud.

He warned that malicious ads carry several risks, including the threat of malware, as pop-ups install malicious software on your device without your knowledge, and data breaches, as security vulnerabilities may lead to the theft of personal and sensitive information, as well as electronic fraud, and some pop-ups may lead the user to fraud under the guise of technical support services. He advised individuals to stay safe from the danger of these ads, and enhance their protection, by following three basic tips: activating the pop-up blocker, to block malicious ads before they appear, avoiding suspicious and unknown ads, and refraining from clicking on unfamiliar pop-up ads, and the need to keep programs updated continuously, to close potential security vulnerabilities, and using ad-blocking programs to prevent ads that may pose a risk, and conducting periodic malware scans to detect and remove threats on a regular basis.

In a related context, the Cyber ​​Security Council warned against hacking into mobile phones and stealing their contents, alerting the user that “your phone is your personal safe – do not leave it unprotected.”

“With your phone storing your digital identity, personal identification and financial records, it is imperative to be vigilant while browsing the internet,” he said.

The Council stressed the importance of updating the browser regularly, using the HTTPS protocol, avoiding connecting to the Internet via unencrypted public Wi-Fi networks, and clearing the cache periodically, warning against phishing attempts.

He warned that browsing the Internet may expose data stored on devices to risk, as they contain sensitive information, and if the phone is hacked, this data becomes vulnerable to cybercriminals.

Through his official accounts on social media, he provided a set of tips to maintain the safety of data while browsing the Internet, including using secure browsers, not clicking on suspicious links, and ensuring that websites use a more secure browsing protocol.

The Cyber ​​Security Council warned of the danger of unsafe browsing of the Internet, and that a single wrong click could lead to dire consequences, calling for taking caution and care to protect against Internet risks.

Google recently issued emergency security updates for Chrome to address security vulnerabilities, while the Cyber ​​Security Council recommended that users update their Chrome browser to the latest version from Google, and that this information be shared with various parties and partners.

In another context, the Sovereign and Secure Cognitive Artificial Intelligence event was held in Abu Dhabi this week, which was organized under the auspices of the Cyber ​​Security Council, where many leaders, decision-makers, experts, specialists, and officials of various technology companies met to discuss the future of artificial intelligence and its impact on the future of digital security and governance, in addition to public services.

During his participation in the forum, Chairman of the Cyber ​​Security Council, Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, stressed the increasing role played by cognitive artificial intelligence in changing the daily lives of all individuals and companies alike, in light of the innovative solutions it provides, stressing the need to provide the best means of cyber security to secure the use of such technologies.

