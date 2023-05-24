Sababa Security, an Italian operator in the cybersecurity sector, and HWG, a company specialized in providing cybersecurity solutions and consultancy services to support large and medium-sized organizations operating in various sectors, have joined forces to consolidate their position in the market . HWG Group BidCo has promoted a voluntary public tender offer for all the ordinary shares of Sababa Security, traded on Euronext Growth Milan since December 2021, at a price of 4.28 euro per share, a value which is higher than to that of the quotation. The tender offer, concluded on May 12, 2023, had as its objective the delisting of Sababa from the Milan Stock Exchange, which took place on May 23, 2023. The Offeror is a vehicle attributable to Investcorp Technology Partners, which represents one of the largest investors in the technology in Europe and acts in concert with the major shareholders of Sababa and HWG, in an ambitious global development programme.

The industrial integration operation of Sababa and HWG has the ambition to increase its market leadership in the cybersecurity sector. Currently, the cybersecurity sector is witnessing a strong market consolidation. More and more, client companies prefer to select “one-stopshop” operators, able to provide 360-degree solutions. “HWG has been protecting companies for over ten years and over time has acquired solid skills and built a relationship of deep trust with customers. Sababa is a dynamic company oriented towards innovation. The combination of vertical skills and specific skills of both companies will lead us to achieve excellent results. The goal is to become an increasingly present partner for our customers, inside and outside the national cybersecurity perimeter to support the growth and strengthen the country’s cyber resilience”, commented Enrico Orlandi, Co-Founder and CEO by HWG.

“I am very proud of the result we have achieved with HWG. Founded just over 3 years ago, Sababa has faced exciting challenges, including being listed on the stock exchange. The company has doubled in size in just one year and, shortly, the new group will have over 150 professionals, able to cover all strategic areas of cybersecurity”, commented Alessio Aceti, CEO of Sababa Security. “This important industrial operation makes it possible to create a major player at national and European level, capable of covering all strategic areas of cybersecurity. We are excited to collaborate with Alessio Aceti and have ambitious plans to support the development and growth of the new player born from the integration of HWG and Sababa. The industrial and strategic synergies generated by this transaction will allow us to consolidate our leadership on the national and international market, both through organic growth and acquisitions”, commented Roberta Vezzoli, Principal of Investcorp.

“This strong growth comes from the market’s demand for support from industry experts and professionals. In our reference market there are multiple security solution providers, which in most cases offer a generic or fragmented service, aimed only at the IT domain, or focused on a narrow niche or on a particular vertical. The objective of this agreement with HWG is precisely to become a large specialized services company, which manages one of the strongest SOCs in Italy, and provides advanced and vertical services throughout Italy, Iberia, the Middle East and Central Asia. A hallmark of the joint effort is further excellence in offensive security, governance and business continuity. The new group will constantly invest in Research and Development in the OT, IoT and Automotive fields, supported by a strong collaboration with universities and centers of excellence such as the Start 4.0 Competence Center”, continues Alessio Aceti, CEO of Sababa Security.