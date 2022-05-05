29% of companies globally have experienced a data breach in the past year edespite the huge investments in the sector, only 48% of them – one in two – have a formal plan to counter cyber attacks. According to research carried out by Thales in 17 countries and with interviews with over 2,700 IT managers, 21% of respondents said they had suffered a ransomware attack and 20% of them paid or would pay a ransom to get back their data. .

The picture emerges from the Data Threat Report 2022 published by Thales, an investigation to understand what are the trends that drive and push towards significant changes in the security sector, among which ransomware, phishing and cloud stand out, fundamental and essential themes of an increasingly connected world. Thalesamong the world leaders in technology and innovation, will participate in the new edition of Cybertech Europe, the international conference on cyber-technology to be held in Rome on 10 and 11 Mayand, with a dedicated space, the Thales Group will present and demonstrate innovative products and solutions from three of its business areas: Cloud Protection & Licensing, Banking & Payment Services and Secure Communications & Information Systems.

Thales’s study also notes that, in the face of such an alarming situation, 41% of companies in any case state that they have no plans to invest additional financial resources for safety. The report also highlights how the increased risk is linked to the growing adoption of the cloud. In fact, 32% of respondents say they store at least half of their data in the cloud, yet the use of encryption is very low as half of the respondents reveal that they have encrypted only 40% of their sensitive data. Is exactly he will talk about these issues in the Thales stand of Cybertech Europe

Luca Calindri, Data Protection Country Sales Manager of the Society for Italy and Malta.