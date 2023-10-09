100 experts and speakers from 70 countries, including member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, in addition to 10 international organizations, are participating in the activities of the Regional Cybersecurity Week, which was launched yesterday in Abu Dhabi, and is organized by the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council, under the title “General Perspective of Development.” Rapid response to cyber threats.

The Chairman of the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council, Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, said that the events witness scenarios and simulation exercises for cyber threats, such as ransomware, hacking, impersonation, and others, and work with the relevant authorities in the participating countries to build capabilities and enhance joint cooperation to repel such threats. And spreading the culture of cybersecurity.

He pointed out that the activities include conducting cyber attack simulation exercises with more than five realistic scenarios, including displaying a model of the state’s virtual infrastructure, which allows simulating and experiencing cyber attacks and their impact, which is reflected directly on the model, to embody a realistic picture of the harm and danger of these attacks on the various sectors in the country.

The Regional Cybersecurity Week is the largest cybersecurity event in the Arab and Islamic countries, and its effectiveness continues until October 12, where the best international strategies and experiences in the field of the cybersecurity industry are presented.

For his part, the head of the Arab Regional Center for Cybersecurity and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Centers for Cybersecurity of the Organization for Cyber ​​Cooperation, Engineer Badr bin Ali Al-Salhi, said: “The importance of this week lies in light of what the world is witnessing of an increase in the impact of cyber attacks on the global economy, and according to the Economic Forum Globally, the size of the global economic market has been estimated at about $14.2 trillion, but the losses resulting from cybercrimes cost the global economy about six trillion dollars, constituting 40% of the size of this market. He stressed the need to have national industries specialized in cybersecurity, through which he estimated the size of the global cybersecurity market at about $270 billion, while it is expected to reach about $600 billion in 2030.

The week includes about 50 events that revolve between a theme and an idea that highlight the most important developments in the field of cybersecurity and security threats and risks in the information arena, and learn about strategies to confront the cybersecurity challenge at the national levels, especially governments, basic national institutions and vital industries, in addition to responding effectively to security incidents. Information technology, and finding preventive measures to avoid exposure to it and reduce the scope of its effects.

Fifth place globally

The head of cybersecurity for the UAE government, Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, said, “The UAE ranks fifth globally in cybersecurity, and we seek to reach first place, as there are compatible policies that comply with many global policies,” referring to the digital transformation the country is witnessing, such as artificial intelligence and the Internet. Things, blockchain, and cloud computing, which requires certain governance in securing these technologies and using them in the state’s infrastructure, pointing out that they will be announced at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year.