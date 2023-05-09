Genoa – This morning the policemen, coordinated by the Prosecutor of the Republic of Spoleto, carried out 18 search warrants against as many people, operating throughout Italy including Genoa, under investigation for the crimes of fraud, receiving stolen goods and money laundering.

The complex investigations, launched following the presentation of numerous lawsuits by the victims of “romantic” scams and other crimes, made it possible to outline a two-level criminal network: the first, strongly hierarchical and mainly radicalized in the countries of theWest Central Africa, was in charge of creating false profiles in order to lure unsuspecting victims; the second, made up of dozens of people in charge of laundering fraudulently obtained money, had the task of making their accounts available or recruit people willing to provide, sometimes unknowingly, their current account to merge illicit transactions in exchange for a percentage already established by the criminal group.

The suspects, located throughout the entire national territory, were able to reach various victims European and non-European countriesfollowing a relatively simple modus operandi. In particular, once contact with the potential victim was obtained on one of the numerous social networks, the same was involved in a virtual emotional bond such as to convince her to spontaneously pay sums of money to her ‘virtual lover’ to allow him to solve alleged problems.

In case of refusal, the suspects had even gone so far as to carry out real extortion, threatening the victims to publish intimate photos and videos or legal consequences for the alleged illicit behavior of the victim.

Subsequently the proceeds thus obtained were sorted into various current accounts and used for the purchase of goods of various kinds, cars, building materials, air conditioners, etc. which were then shipped to Nigeria inside some containers.

The computer investigations carried out on some mobile devices available to the correspondents have made it possible to ascertain the existence of real groups on social networks, created with foreign numbers, to keep in touch and with the aim of managing the victims-customers, to launder the money, as well as the percentages to be shared in consideration of the type of deal. The incisive impulse of the judiciary in the investigation activity carried out against the partners located in various EU – non-EU countries and the decisive intervention of the Postal and Communications Police Service, also through the activation of international cooperation channels (Europol / Interpol ), have made it possible to discover a turnover of over one million euros in two years.

Equally valuable was the collaboration of Poste Italiane SpA and other credit institutions, which quickly provided the necessary evidence to identify the chain of money transfers originating from the illicit activities carried out by the criminal organization. The investigations carried out by the Umbria Cyber ​​Security Operations Center led to the identification and consequential execution of 18 searches, coordinated by the Central Postal and Communications Police Service and the collaboration of the Operations Centers of Campania, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Liguria, Marche , Sicily and Veneto, in the provinces of Modena, Padua, Genoa, Pesaro, Latina, Caserta, Campobasso, Palermo and the competition of the Veneto Crime Prevention Department involved by the Central Anti-Crime Directorate.