07/19/2024 – 15:25

The American company CrowdStrike, whose software caused a massive global cyber blackout this Friday, 19, took advantage of the rise of cloud computing to become an essential player in cybersecurity in just over a decade.

The incident occurred due to the group’s software update on giant Microsoft’s Windows operating systems and caused a scene of chaos in various digital activities around the world, from airports to hospitals.

The incident highlighted the influence of CrowdStrike, little known to the public, in the digital sector.

Headquartered in Austin (Texas, southern United States), the company is currently the world leader in security for networked devices, such as notebooks, tablets and smartphones.

George Kurtz, the group’s co-founder and CEO, wants to focus on protecting against intrusions rather than just fighting viruses.

In this way, the company stands out from traditional antivirus software services, such as Symantec and McAfee, of which he was technology director until 2011, the year he founded CrowdStrike.

A report released by the American company in 2024 estimated that 70% of cyberattacks do not involve viruses, but rather manipulations carried out directly by hackers using stolen or recovered permissions.

With its flagship product, the Falcon cloud platform, launched in 2012, CrowdStrike has also benefited from the democratization of broadband and the rise of data storage tools to offer a fully cloud-based product.

Remote computing also allows for quick and regular updates.

The American company has integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology into its platform to facilitate the detection of unusual activities that may be related to viruses or hacking attempts.

Identify threats

Kurtz and the other two founders, Dimitri Alperovitch and Gregg Marston, took a proactive approach to risk.

In this way, they created a team of hundreds of people dedicated to identifying cyber threats around the world, to anticipate possible attacks.

CrowdStrike has established that individuals backed by the Russian government were behind a cyberattack on Democratic Party servers during the 2016 US presidential campaign.

In 2023, CrowdStrike’s chief security officer, Shawn Henry, publicly criticized Microsoft for what he sees as shortcomings in its risk management.

In an interview with Forbes magazine, he criticized the technology giant for continuing to employ hundreds of people in China.

Microsoft, a CrowdStrike client, is also one of its competitors, as it offers its own digital protection services, just like major rivals such as Amazon and Google.

In January 2024, the world leader in digital security had 7,925 employees, according to its annual report.

In the previous year, the company generated US$3.05 billion, about 36% more than in the year-on-year period.

Driven by generative AI, which requires the development of additional capabilities in the cloud, CrowdStrike raised its annual forecast in June.

The goal now is sales growth of 30% to 31% this year.

Although its business is expanding, the group is struggling to increase profitability. In 2023, it recorded a net profit of just US$89 million (almost R$445 million), the first annual profit since its creation.