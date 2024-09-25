The recent study conducted by Trend Microa world leader in cybersecurity, entitled “Underfunded and unaccountable: How a lack of corporate leadership is hurting cybersecurity”, highlights fundamental shortcomings in the cybersecurity sector globally. Presented as one of the most in-depth analyses of the sector, the report reveals a reality in which only a minority of organizations are able to guarantee continuous security management.

According to Trend Micro report, only 36% of companies have adequate staff to ensure uninterrupted cybersecurity coverage, a fact that underlines the difficulty of many companies in maintaining high security standards 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This deficiency can have significant repercussions on the degree of protection from increasingly sophisticated and frequent cyberattacks.

35% of companies use attack surface management techniques to assess risks, while only 34% comply with established regulatory frameworks such as NIST. These data reflect a general lack of resources and adequate strategies to effectively address threats, leaving many organizations vulnerable to potential security breaches.

However, one of the most alarming revelations of the study is the perception of cybersecurity as a marginal task for corporate managementwith almost half of the interviewees (48%) complain about a lack of interest on the part of company managers. This neglect translates into a lack of clear guidelines and adequate investments in security, compromising the effectiveness of the protection measures adopted.

“It is important that Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) communicate cyber risks clearly, using all available tools and actively involving the Board of Directors.”, says Alessandro Fontana, Country Manager of Trend Micro Italy. “To best address these challenges, companies should consider adopting an integrated solution. This solution should not only protect the entire attack surface, but also allow for real-time risk monitoring and automated management of critical issues. This approach significantly strengthens the resilience of the organization and it is also crucial that the platform be integrable with third-party solutions, to ensure complete protection and smoother security management.”.

The research, conducted by Sapio Research in 2024, involved 2,600 IT decision makers worldwideThe sample in Italy was 100 interviewees.