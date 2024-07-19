The UAE Government Cyber ​​Security Council confirmed that there are no indications of any cyber breaches or attacks currently as a result of the global technical glitch in the CrowdStrike software update, which affected the electronic systems of a number of strategic sectors around the world.

The Cyber ​​Security Council recommended, in a statement, taking precautions to avoid falling victim to hackers who may exploit this technical flaw cyber-wise, stressing that the global technical flaw is being dealt with in cooperation with partners from official and international bodies.



The Council called on all members of society to obtain information from official sources and not to be led by rumours.