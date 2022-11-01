Due to the lack of legislation on cyber security, Mexico it’s late at least 15 years in cyber security compared to other countries, assured Carlos Estrada Nava, director of Cybersecurity at Vestiga Consultores.

“We are missing at least 15 years with the current regulations that we have”, denounces the director of Vestiga Consultores in the framework of the discussions of the Chamber of Deputies.

In the Open Parliament held in the Chamber of Deputies, Estrada Nava said that the recent cyber attacks to the various public agencies of the federal government show that Mexico has a “disaster” in terms of cyber security.

Mexico at number 52 in cybersecurity: UN

He added that according to the Global Cybersecurity Index of the United Nations Organization (UN), Mexico obtained only 52nd place out of 182 countries evaluated.

“This lets us see how far behind we are” in cybersecurity, Estrada Nava said. Likewise, he pointed out that it is necessary to legislate a cyber security law for Mexico to get a better place.

The law of cyber security To date, it is still being discussed in the Legislative Branch, without great progress, according to a review by the specialized media R3D, who consider that it is necessary to advance in digital rights along with security.

By the specialist and director of cybersecurity of Vestiga Consultores, urged legislators to punish extortions carried out through the Internet, warning that this problem affects the private sector and the Government.

“Beyond the budget and that this is not an impediment to the Law, the payment of cyber extortions should be prohibited immediately,” he considered.

Estrada Nava explained that there are many companies in Mexico who enrich themselves from said activity and are paying for new organized crime activities.

He further advised that in the case of cyber attacksmake public the “postmortem” reports after the incident, especially those that occurred during the current government.

He criticized that the cyber attack that affected Pemex remain reserved for 5 years, when this information can “serve to protect the industry”.

“There is an urgent need to have a national protection system for government agencies, as is the case in Japan or Estonia, the Federal System of the United States where everyone scratches with their own fingernails is destroying us,” concluded Estrada Nava.