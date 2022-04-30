“The cyber attack carried out on several institutional websites of the Romanian government by a pro-Russian hacker group deserves the utmost attention”. This is how the CEO of Swascan – Tinexta Group, Pierguido Iezzi, comments on the cyber attack on Romania’s digital infrastructures which took place yesterday. “Cyber ​​actions as retaliation against a nation’s stance – observes Iezzi – are a step forward in the escalation of the conflict. The same fate could happen to our country. At this point it will be necessary to define the strategy. a defense to the bitter end or respond to these attacks with hack-back actions? The reaction target – highlights the Swascan CEO – will necessarily be the institutions of the opposing country. Here is the cyber world, the 5th dimension could be the casus belli , a case that for actual defense needs or in an instrumental way – concludes Iezzi – could bring the war beyond the current Ukrainian borders “.