The birth of the new company HWG Sababa has been announced, with the agreement between HWG, a company specialized in the provision of managed services and consultancy in the cyber sector and Sababa Security, a leading cybersecurity supplier of integrated security solutions for the protection of IT, OT and IoT environments. A new Italian company capable of facing the growing challenges linked to the national and international cyber security market. HWG Sababa was born with the aim of consolidating the reference position in Italy and in the Mediterranean area of ​​two cybersecurity players who, by uniting, are now able to meet more protection needs with specialized services. In over 20 countries around the world, HWG Sababa experts continuously monitor digital environments to thwart cyber attacks and to protect the digital infrastructures of organizations of all sizes operating in different sectors, including finance, fashion, automotive, manufacturing, industrial , energy & utilities, telcos and central banks. The proprietary Security Operations Centers – SOCs, located in different strategic areas, play a central role in the continuous monitoring of customer security to prevent, detect, analyze and respond to cyber threats. Thanks to the support of the Investcorp Fund, majority shareholder of HWG Sababa, the Company has an ambitious growth plan, confirming the triple-digit organizational growth experienced by Sababa in recent years and investing in further acquisitions in the Italian and international cyber landscape.

“With twenty years of vertical experience in the cyber security sector behind us, the merger of the two companies makes us an even stronger player on the market. HWG Sababa represents, in fact, the beginning of a new path aimed at further strengthening a relationship already consolidated over the years. This merger will increase our presence globally with an eye always oriented towards the future, to support national institutions, also by creating projects and National Laboratories dedicated to the analysis of cyber threats and predicting and blocking cyber attacks before they reach customers, helping them to implement advanced resilience programs”, commented Alessio Aceti, CEO of HWG Sababa. “Our goal is to protect infrastructure and analyze business risks to improve security posture and enable business continuity. Together with Sababa we will be able to provide our customers with a complete portfolio of cyber security services, capable of covering the entire value chain process. The combination of the skills of these two companies will allow us to become one of the most relevant cybersecurity operators in the Mediterranean region”, commented Enrico Orlandi, President of HWG Sababa.