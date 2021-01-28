Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Cyber ​​Security Council held its first meeting, through the technique of “remote” visual communication, after its establishment was approved by the Council of Ministers, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Muhammad Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, with the participation of a number of relevant federal and local authorities in the country.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Muhammad Hamad Al-Kuwaiti raised the highest signs of gratitude and gratitude to the wise leadership, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. May God protect him », and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for continuous support to enhance cybersecurity in all vital sectors, through an advanced and fortified digital security system that strengthens the UAE’s leading position in the world in various fields.

He stressed that the vision and sound directives of the wise leadership represent a platform for action to enhance cybersecurity, raise the readiness of all sectors to respond and respond to emergency attacks with high efficiency and professionalism, which strengthens the UAE’s pioneering march towards a highly developed digital future.

He said: The UAE has an advanced digital infrastructure that enables all the various vital sectors in the country to fully transform into a digital space, supported by a safe environment and able to meet the requirements of preparation for the next fifty years, in accordance with international best practices, as cybersecurity is a major factor in shaping the future The world towards the digital age.

He added that the Cyber ​​Security Council embodies the forward-looking vision of the rational leadership and the proactive approach of the state in facing the various challenges posed by the accelerated digital technologies, through specialized and effective bodies capable of providing digital protection and securing advanced infrastructure, in a manner that ensures business continuity and the provision of services regularly in all economic activities Educational, health and social.

During its first meeting, the Council addressed a number of issues, as it reviewed the efforts to prepare, develop and update the national strategy for cybersecurity in the country and the integrated national response plan, including attacks and threats, and assess its readiness, in addition to discussing the mechanisms and general framework for the exchange, sharing and governance of information related to cybersecurity between Different entities and sectors, locally and internationally.

The Council discussed its future plans after the “Covid-19” pandemic in light of the tremendous and rapid technological development, which requires the development of ambitious strategies that enhance the sustainability of the digital future in a safe and effective manner that meets the requirements of the sustainable development process, as technology has become a fundamental pillar in business continuity, facilitating trade movement and enhancing security. In addition to developing the digital economy in its diversity.

The council reviewed the advanced standards and mechanisms for optimal response to emergency crises and their containment in the fastest time, with efficiency, flexibility and high response speed. He was also informed of the latest developments in the digital security situation and the development plans that he seeks within the comprehensive strategy of the UAE government. The Council discussed the consequences of cyber attacks in general and their potential impact, in light of the huge interaction via the Internet, which has become an essential part of daily digital life, with the growing need to maintain security and trust in the digital age.

The meeting was attended, via visual communication technology, representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Communications Regulatory Authority, the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, the Electronic Security in the Emirate of Dubai, the Electronic Governance Department in the Emirate of Sharjah, the Ajman Digital Department, the Electronic Governance Authority in the Emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah, the Fujairah Geographic Information Center and the Umm Department Smart Al Quwain.

Terms of reference

The Cybersecurity Council is concerned with proposing and preparing the necessary legislation, policies and standards to enhance cybersecurity for all targeted sectors in the country, submitting them to the Council of Ministers for approval, and following up their implementation in coordination with the concerned authorities.