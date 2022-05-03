Among the consequences linked to the conflict in Ukraine there is also the increased risk of cybercrime, especially for the many companies that work with Russia. But cybersecurity is an issue that concerns all those who every day find themselves exchanging data and information with any electronic device. So, in summary, any of us are at risk of a cyber attack. It is these days the news that the ABI (Italian Banking Association) has come under cyber attack by a group of cyber criminals who have stolen and published the sensitive data of some employees of the Association. A case that is far from isolated, given that cyber threats are constantly increasing, also relying on the little attention that is paid to security, in addition to the fact of using vulnerable and obsolete systems. For this reason, cybersecurity must be increasingly effective and widespread.

Before proceeding, let’s clarify some fundamental concepts.

Cybersecurity refers to the set of technologies, processes and people engaged in defending networks, companies and individuals from digital attacks.

With “computer crimes” are defined malicious attempts to steal, alter or destroy information, through unauthorized access to digital systems, in order to obtain advantages of a mainly economic nature.

What are the most common cyber attacks in recent years? How many people in Europe have their data stolen? What are the most used cybersecurity measures? Adnkronos and Expleo answered these and other questions by analyzing the data provided by different sources: Istat, Eurostat, Ministry of the Interior – for the analysis of data on the number of computer crimes reported to the Judicial Authority by the Police – and Observatory Digital Innovation of the Politecnico di Milano – a multimedia and interactive platform for professional updating on Digital Innovation that collects cases and analyzes on Digital Innovation in different sectors.