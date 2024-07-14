Apura operates in Brazil, the United States and intends to expand its business to the Middle East, Japan and Africa

In the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, the Find out created a warning system for companies. This is an intelligence capable of detecting possible data leaks that could compromise the security of organizations on the internet. The information is collected, centralized and sent in the form of an occurrence. It is like a notification.

BTTng works as an “external eye” for corporate databases to detect any type of incident in seconds: fraud, scams, cyber attacks, card cloning and fake profiles, according to the founder, Mauricio Paranhos.

“When we detect a credential leak, for example, we can identify the source, which website was involved and how the data was compromised”explained to Poder360.

The businessman says that most data leaks are motivated by financial interests and, therefore, there is a high concentration of scams targeting banks. The most frequent of these is credit card cloning.

Explains that the goal of hacking into the banking system is usually to gain access to information for a period of time sufficient to maximize profits.

Apura has more than 50 financial sector clientsincluding Banco do Brasil and Banco Inter. Its portfolio also includes companies from retail, industry, education and startups. All located in Latin America and the United States.

In 2023, it recovered 15 million credit cards and opened more than 75,000 occurrences, in addition to recovering 11 billion credentials.

“It is something very relevant, in the case of credit cards we have clients who, what they pay per year for our tool, they recover 500 times more because they are able to detect fraud”said.

Paranhos explains that most scams are linked to social engineering, when there is manipulation to exploit human errors and obtain private information.

While Apura can detect a large amount of information about the breach, the company does not have access to internal customer data. Detection is based on keywords.

“We can warn about possible fraud, but the veracity needs to be confirmed by the customer. Sometimes, it may be a code released by the company itself”said Paranhos.

Apura currently has offices in Brazil and the United States. It is expanding to also operate in Japan, the Middle East and Africa. Since its founding in 2012, the company has received 1 venture capital investment in 2018 to accelerate its global growth.

X-ray of Apura