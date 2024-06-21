The cybersecurity company Kaspersky denied on Friday that it is a security threat, after the United States Department of Commerce banned the use of its software in the country.

The company – based in Moscow and whose CEO Eugene Kaspersky is a Russian citizen – said in a statement that the Commerce Department’s decision will not affect its ability to sell and promote its cybersecurity products and conduct its training in the United States.

He added that the government had based its decision on “the geopolitical climate and theoretical fears,” without independently verifying whether there was a risk.

The government maintains that Kaspersky’s ties to Russia pose “an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States.”

The company does much of its business in Russia, and as a Russian citizen living in Russia, Eugene Kaspersky as an individual is subject to Russian laws, the Commerce Department said in its decision dated June 14, included in the Register. Federal.

The department said it had considered Kaspersky’s objections to the preliminary findings of its investigation and determined that its decision to ban the software was “well-founded.”

Aside from the company’s obligation to abide by Russian laws and decisions, its software can be used to identify sensitive data of US citizens and make it available to Russian state entities, the department said.

“The risks to US national security mentioned in this Final Determination do not arise from whether Kaspersky’s products are effective at identifying viruses and other malware, but from the fact that they can be used strategically to cause harm to the United States,” said the entity.

Kaspersky has one of the most popular antivirus products in the world and a research unit widely respected for uncovering several advanced hacking groups.

In 2019, The Associated Press found that an undercover agent had contacted several cybersecurity experts in an apparent attempt to gather information about critics of Kaspersky.

The company says it cannot deliberately obtain data from US citizens and that its employees in Russia can only access aggregate or statistical data, which cannot be linked to a specific person. He asserted that the US decision will only benefit cybercriminals and reduce the freedom of consumers and organizations to obtain the cyber protection they want.

“We are very much looking forward to what the future holds, and we will continue to defend ourselves against actions that seek to unfairly harm our reputation and business interests,” the company said.