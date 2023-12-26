The Cybersecurity Council called on all governmental and private institutions and individuals to exercise caution to avoid being affected by cyber attacks, the perpetrators of which are usually active in conjunction with New Year celebrations and the holiday season.

The Council stressed the necessity of activating the cyber defense system in all entities and institutions, and spreading security awareness among employees and individuals to confront such attacks, in addition to cooperating with the relevant authorities to share data proactively.

He stated that hackers take advantage of holidays and New Year celebrations around the world, in which there is a lot of reliance on digital services, to carry out cyber attacks that may harm others if they fall victim to such hacks.

The Cyber ​​Security Council stressed the importance of confronting various types of cyber attacks by vital sectors, in addition to activating protection systems and cyber security policies and alerting entities to any suspicious electronic activities that may harm their electronic systems and environments.

The Council explained that the accelerated digital transformation has contributed to opening doors for hackers, through which they can access strategic infrastructure in various sectors around the world.