The Cyber ​​Security Council of the UAE government called on mobile phone users to be careful and avoid falling victim to phishing attacks and malicious frauds. In a security awareness message, the Council called on mobile device users to pay attention and not open any unknown links such as unencrypted sites, and suspicious links as they exploit loopholes. in becoming victims.

The Council also called on users to constantly update their mobile device software to prevent detection of device vulnerabilities, indicating ways to penetrate mobile devices, the most prominent of which are suspicious links, exploitation of vulnerabilities, unencrypted public programs, and direct linking by luring unsuspecting users to send their confidential data.

The Council indicated that phishers seek to target mobile devices with malicious programs, taking advantage of public programs, direct connection with an internal untrusted person, public network, external clouds, public browsing, downloading insecure files, downloading programs of unknown origin, sharing the device and accounts with other people, and accessing a public network or external countries.

The council warned mobile phone users of the importance of disabling the cloud feature to avoid sharing data and not to access unsafe sites, as it increases the risk of being hacked.

The Cyber ​​Security Council stated that the hackers’ goals are to obtain information available on the phone from personal accounts such as software accounts, e-mail, social networking, access to the phone’s memory, control the device, and take the powers of the phone, software, and any device linked to the main device that can be exploited by hacking the firewall of the operational program. The device can be operated remotely to access call records with the ability to record calls made via this phone, in addition to determining live locations via GPS, and determining the person’s location and movements.

The Cyber ​​Security Council stressed the importance of the commitment of individuals using mobile phones to the standards of using phones, especially business phones, and continuous auditing and follow-up. Public places, browsing and downloading files from unsafe sites, not entering suspicious links that could cause hacking of public programs, not downloading programs of unknown origin, and using public programs in business communication.

He also called on mobile phone users to be alert in the event of any change in the device, such as a rise in temperature or any strange change, and not to connect to external networks and clouds. The UAE Government Cyber ​​Security Council stressed the importance of continuous awareness and continuous alerting of the commitment of individuals to the mechanism of safe use of devices and not to be afraid of immediate reporting in the event of any changes.