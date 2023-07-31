We need real “strategies” to be implemented against the tsunami of cyber attacks among these for the cybersecurity you need to provide data backup, recovery and disaster recovery solutions. are some of the tips to businesses coming from Acronis experts who remember how the recent Report Clusit 2023 revealed that attacks on the manufacturing sector have increased by 79%.

The cyber protection player explains that with backups, copies of important data are created, then archived in protected locations but to “ensure complete protection, backups must be performed regularly, ideally in real time or with frequent intervals, using storage options on-site and off-site” indicate cybersecurity experts.

“By combining incremental and full backups, you can then optimize storage space and backup retention times. An incremental backup only copies the changes since the last full backup, reducing storage time and requirements. Performing full backups periodically instead it ensures that a complete copy of the data is available,” they add.

Cybersecurity experts also highlight that recovery solutions have a “strategic role in the timely recovery of data and systems in the event of accidental data loss, system failure or cyberattack”. “Since operational interruptions can have serious economic repercussions in the manufacturing production sector, it is essential – they warn – to have efficient recovery systems, starting from a clear definition of the recovery objectives giving priority to the recovery of the most critical systems and information, foreseeing the use of data recovery software, the adoption of redundant systems and the preparation of a structured recovery plan that outlines the necessary steps and the various responsibilities”.

Finally, from Acronis they also invite you to focus on disaster recovery which “is not limited to data recovery, but consists in restoring the operational activities of the entire company after a major interruption, such as a natural disaster, a power outage or a cyber attack”. “To be effective and comprehensive, a disaster recovery plan must anticipate various scenarios, prioritize critical processes, and define communication channels to effectively coordinate recovery activities,” they warn.