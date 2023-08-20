The National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN), as implementing body of Investment 1.5 of the PNRR on Cybersecurity, has published a Notice addressed to the Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano for the creation of regional Csirts. The tender thus contributes to the implementation of investments aimed at strengthening national technical capabilities in the field of prevention and resolution of cyber incidents, precisely through the activation of teams responsible for managing incidents and cyber attacks on the information systems of the Regions and Provinces autonomous. The Call is intended to finance, according to the chronological order in which the applications for participation are presented and up to the amount of available resources, projects aimed at activating or strengthening the Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT), to be set up or already set up in the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, in line with the minimum requirements identified by the “Guidelines for the implementation of a CSIRT” already adopted by the Agency.

Once the Regional CSIRTs have been established, Subjects admitted to funding may be called upon to enter into specific Collaboration Agreements with the Agency, also for the purpose of sharing information, procedures and guidelines. Each participating Entity will be able to present a project aimed at creating or strengthening a Regional CSIRT that operates on the information systems of the Entity itself, whether it is to be established or already established, within the Regions and autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano. The methods of participation are detailed on the notice page.