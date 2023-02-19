The year is 1988, the world is slowly approaching 2000, which seems so far away. Even more distant seems 2020, the year that Mike Pondsmith imagine as futuristic, made of style and without substance (a bit like the 80s were at the time), thanks above all to works by gibson And Sterlingwhich some have previously told what in the future would be defined as Cyberpunks. And so Cyberpunk as a RPG was born like this, between updated editions that until 2005 conquered ground among role players, thanks to V3.0, the latest release at least until today. Why Cyberpunk 2077 by CD Projekt RED has changed the cards on the table, pushing players to love this setting again, to the point of seeing R. Talsorian Games create a new manual inspired by the original game, set in 2045 (acting as a prequel to the video game) and with more modern and fresh regulations. Let’s see together review Of Cyberpunk Red.

2045 is different from 2077

Let’s start with the basics: the manual in question, published in Italy by Need Gamesis a jewel in aesthetic terms. 458 pages (a real brick) color the various chapters by telling all the information necessary to be able to play Cyberpunk Red. Except that some information is really randomly placed – with sometimes unnecessary repetitions – the rest of the book is understandable and takes players towards an easy-to-learn session. Among the pages stand out stories and stories that explain what happened between 2020, the year of setting of the previous version, and 2045, the year in which this edition is set.

What the world of Cyberpunk 2020 he said was in fact something completely torn apart by cyberware, from corporations and from the human soul: we see this in new stories, such as Cyberpunk 2077 (video game) and Cyberpunk Edgerunners (animated series). All this is not missing in Cyberpunk Red too, but much of the stage is captured by the history of the world, by the war between corporations (and the consequences it brings) with everything coming very close to a world on the verge of collapse. It’s difficult to explain, considering that in the end the concept is always the same, but in the video game it’s easier to find yourself inside the problems of ordinary people, perhaps because of the subjectivity we have with the protagonist, while reading the manual the emphasis is more about history in large scale, about the world and about those Red Years nuclear attacks.

However, the setting remains walkable in both directions, and this makes the manual even more profound: if you want to base everything on how Night City has become an outcast area compared to other cities, you can do it as much as create the story of some edgerunner trying to put his name in theAfterlife.

Simple but effective

The game system is very close to the predecessor – we have d10 And d6 as dice to be used, a creation made up of what in jargon are called lifepaths, and the possibility of choosing one’s career in a very simple way. You can make the card come by itself, following the rolls of the dice, or make it personalized: in both cases, the characters will be really interesting to discover, and this is because the concepts behind them are really fantastic. One of the three pages of the cards will be dedicated to the much loved ones Cyberwarehighly ranked, and carriers of cyberpsychosis based on how much you spend of your humanity points.

Every class comes back, there are new ones, and every single role within a night city it is well laid out and created from these archetypes: but fortunately, things have changed for the Netrunner. The modern system of the game allows a sort of climb to floors, where the netrunner will have to contend with viruses of various types and play in order to have one eye inside the virtual world and one towards the real world. In short, if previously this class only brought annoyances, now it is fun to use and play it.

What we have before us is therefore a sort of game makeoverwith all the improvements put in the right place: the original game, son of an era where role-playing was very niche, was difficult compared to its competitors, while Cyberpunk Red takes these barriers and intelligently removes them (especially thanks to an era where talking about cyberpunk and role-playing doesn’t make your hair stand on end with fear).

Take on the role of a character in Cyberpunk Red

Given that the limits within a role-playing game are mainly given by gamemaster and from the group of players, it must be said that many experiences do not give a good idea of ​​the damned and dangerous as Cyberpunk Red. Playing in the group you are going to create will be fun especially for the moral choicesoften not linked to an alignment system but more to a system of ideals and objectives, which with the evolution of the adventure will certainly lead to unexpected and interesting evolutions.

From a practical point of view, it’s not the best RPG to start the experience towards i Paper RPGs, but surely if the interest in the setting drives you, you will have an edge in approaching this genre. All in all, once you get the hang of the rules, playing will be quite smooth and fast. Cyberpunk Red is sold as a Basic Manual, but there is also the GM Screen, able to give the Game Master the main information in a fast and practical way, and a collection of additional rules that you can apply and explore. Finally, the Starter Kit is present, perfect for those who want to give the game a chance without investing all the capital necessary to have every single book.