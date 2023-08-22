Cyberpunk platformer Replaced will now launch in 2024.

The upcoming game, which is described as a 2.5D “retro-futuristic sci-fi” title set in an alternative version from the 1980s, was due to release later this year across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

In a statement shared with Eurogamer, Belarusian-based developer Sad Cat Studio said it “truly [wants] Replaced to be something special and memorable for everybody” and can’t “afford to release a sub-par game”. Therefore, the team made the decision to delay its launch into next year.



“First of all, we have to admit: game development is hard. It’s also rewarding in its own right, but mostly it’s just hard. We would like to pay our respects to every team who delivers their project – no matter how small or big it is. It’s a tremendous achievement,” the studio said.

“This is our first game, and we want to make every aspect of it the best it can be. It requires a lot of effort — more than we could have ever imagined.

“At the same time, we want to stress the fact that we do understand the game’s scope, and we’re very aware of the traps of overpromising and underdelivering.”

Sad Cat continued to state its game is fully functional in “every aspect”, and the team is currently in “super-intense asset production”.

“To give you perspective: the main character has more than 500 meticulously hand-painted animations made just for platforming (luckily, we’re finished with that),” the studio shared, stating it wants to be able to “deliver as much in every aspect” of the game.









Image credit: sad cat

Last year, the studio announced it was delaying Replaced’s release into 2023 in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The priority for Sad Cat was for the safety of the team and their families. As a result, part of the team has now relocated and work has only recently restarted on Replaced,” the studio said in 2022.

A fresh trailer was subsequently shared at last year’s Game Awards, which showed off Replaced’s blend of pixel art with modern technology. You can have a watch for yourself below.