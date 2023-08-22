Ghostrunner 2, the sequel to developer One More Level’s acclaimed game of tough-as-nails cyberpunk parkour action and swearing extremely loudly at the screen, finally has a release date and will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 26th October.

Set one year after the events of the first game, Ghostrunner once again whizzes players, in the role of returning protagonist Jack, to a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future for more “FPP slasher” action (I’ll be honest, I’m not entirely sure what FPP stands for in this instance, but the PP made me laugh), this time battling against a violent AI cult.

Once again, katana violence and acrobatic parkour (I now realize at least one of the Ps might stand for “parkour”) are in order, with One More Level also promising a “deeper exploration of the world beyond Dharma Tower”, nonlinear levels with complex motorbike sections, more interactive bosses, plus “exciting new modes”.

A brisk look at Ghostrunner 2’s sliding, slashing, and biking.

Additionally, there’s talk of a completely overhauled progression system, bringing more opportunities for experimentation and customization, plus new skills for Jack, which will impact how enemies behave. And of course, the whole thing is set to synthwave soundtrack – which will probably be worth the price of entry alone if it’s anything like the first game’s.

The original Ghostrunner was, you might recall, something a little bit special; Eurogamer’s Robert Purchese slapped it with a good old-fashioned Recommended badge in his review back in 2020, calling it a “constant joy to play”.

Ghostrunner 2 will be available in three separate versions, featuring an escalating quantity of cosmetic gubbins, when it launches for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on 26th October: a £34.99 Standard Edition, £44.99 digital Deluxe Edition, and a £ 64.99 digital Brutal Edition. The latter includes the £14.99 Season Pass (adding a new mode and four additional cosmetics packs) plus, for those that pre-order, 48 hours early access, which is a thing all the cool kids are doing nowadays. Also, all versions come with the Katana Pack as a pre-order bonus.