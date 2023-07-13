Humble Bundle has launched a new bundles called Cyberpunk Playground, dedicated as you can imagine to video games of the genre Cyberpunks . Surely this is an excellent opportunity for enthusiasts. In total there are three price ranges for eight products.

The titles of the bundle

Ghostrunner is among the games in the new Humble Bundle

Let’s see what are the games on offer in the related price ranges.

Paying €6.39 they take home:

Paying €9.14 they also take home:

Ghostrunners

Severed Steel

Coupon with 40% discount on Ghostrunner Project Hel

Finally, paying at least €13.71 they also take home:

Gungrave GORE

Observer: System Redux

YEAR: Mutationem

Part of the proceeds from the bundle will go to support the non-profit associations buildOn and Covenant House, the former which deals with the education of the poorest sections of the world’s population and the latter which brings aid where it is needed.