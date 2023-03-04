Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was so successful that it even helped the global relaunch of Cyberpunk 2077, and further certification of this also comes from winning the title of Souls of the Year to the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awardsan event of notable importance as far as Japanese animation is concerned.

Created by Studio Trigger in collaboration with Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners immediately gained a great response on the streaming platform, immediately rising to the limelight. More than just an addendum to Cyberpunk 2077, Edgerunners has managed to tell a good story within the framework of Night City, elevating the game’s setting with an interesting and engaging digression.

The quality of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and its appeal has probably also helped the flashback for Cyberpunk 2077, given that following the release of the animated series we have seen a mass return of players within the CD Projekt RED title.

The consecration in the field of anime in general has also arrived: the victory of the title of Anime of the Year for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards is one of the most important awards that a production of the genre can obtain, and the Netflix series by Studio Trigger has beat competitors of enormous importance such as Demon Slayer, The Attack of the Giants and Spy x Family.