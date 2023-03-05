Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was recently awarded as Souls of the Year to the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

The anime broke many records last year, topping the charts in terms of total viewers and turning out to be a astounding success for manufacturers Netflix And CD Project.

The series was a candidate along with anime of the caliber of Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, Lycoris Recoil, Ranking of Kings And Spy x Family and came out the winner of the category.

The news that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners won the Anime of the Year award was greeted with enthusiasm by fans of the series, many of whom took to social media to congratulate the team behind the project, namely Studio Triggers.

While the success and popularity of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners cannot be questioned, it is currently noA second season is not planned. The Community Manager of CD Projekt Satoru Honma in fact, he stated that at the moment there are no plans to continue the series.

That said, of course, things may change in the coming monthsalso in light of this award obtained at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.