The producer of Cyberpunk Edgerunners (and CD Projekt Red’s Japan country manager) Satoru Honma has confirmed that the anime is a “standalone work”.

In an interview with Famitsu (reported by PushSquare), Honma stated that a second season was not in the works.

“I personally would like to continue to work with Japanese studios to produce more anime in the future, partly because we have received very good feedback. However, just to be clear, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was planned as a standalone work, so there’s no such thing as ‘we are actually working on Season 2 in the background’,” he said.

The anime, available on Netflix, has been a huge success and generated renewed interest in Cyberpunk 2077 and its fascinating afterlife.

Last month CD Projekt Red stated the game had sold over 20m copies and hit a million daily players.

Now it’s sustained a million active players each day for four weeks in a row.

1 million active players each day for four weeks in a row – Night City sure is thriving!

That momentum will be further boosted when its expansion, Phantom Liberty, is released – but only on the latest consoles (and PC).

Keanu Reeves will star once more in the DLC, while Sasha Gray will voice a new radio DJ.