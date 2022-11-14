R. Talsorian Games is a famous Californian-born publisher of books and role-playing games based in Renton, Washington. Already famous for writing Cyberpunk 2020 and for the board game of The Witcherit seems they are now in the process of developing a new game set in Night City inspired by the hit animated series Netflix, Cyberpunk Edgerunners.

R. Talsorian Games is no stranger to the reality of Cyberpunk and therefore seems aware of the success that could ensue; there are not many details on the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Mission Kitat the moment it seems to be nothing more than an announcement, we know that it will be set in Night City and that it will give us the opportunity to play as characters totally inspired by those present in the series.

R. Talsorian Games therefore seems entirely willing to ride the success that the brand has achieved with the series and with the game which, despite the numerous criticisms at the launch, has still sold well over 20 million copies. The US publisher invites interested audiences to stay connected to its social channels as that is where all upcoming updates on the development of the role-playing game will be posted. Surely the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Mission Kit will give fans a way to experience the dystopian world of Cyberpunk in completely new ways, we just have to wait for more news to find out which ones.