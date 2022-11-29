From the recent conference of CD Project RED dedicated to the shareholders, also comes the confirmation of a renewed commitment of the company in the transmedia field, with other projects planned in this regard TV series and movies after the success of Cyberpunk Edgerunnersof which information is awaited regarding a possible Season 2.

Released in September, Cyberpunk Edgerunners not only represented a great success for Netflix and CD Projekt RED as a television product, but also significantly boosted sales of Cyberpunk 2077, which saw an increase after the release of the animated series as well as a renewed activity of players re-engaged within the game.

During the conference, it was specifically asked if CD Projekt RED intends to proceed with a Season 2 of Cyberpunk Edgerunners, which at the moment still does not have a precise answer: “We have no intention of confirming any specific plans for a second season of Edgerunners or other precise things”, reported Michał Nowakowski, SVP of business development of CD Projekt, adding however that “we have a great desire to still work in the transmedia fieldboth in terms of animation and live action productions, and these plans persist, so when we are ready you will see new announcements in this regard.”

From the same conference also came good financial news for the Polish company, with Cyberpunk 2077 driving the excellent financial results of CD Projekt thanks to record sales recorded in the third fiscal quarter, demonstrating how the sci-fi action RPG is able to count on a decidedly long life cycle in terms of sales, also considering the upcoming arrival of the Phantom Liberty expansion.