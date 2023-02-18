Cyberpunk 2077 is highly regarded, despite having suffered a lot of criticism after his disastrous D1. The merit of the success is also partly due to the anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners, which introduces a series of highly appreciated characters. For example, we can now see the Lucy cosplay realized by rebebebelle.

reberebelle offers us a classic version of Lucy, with his costume that we can see in the anime and also in the game, thanks to the free DLCs introduced by CD Projekt RED in Cyberpunk 2077. This shot, however, also shows us one of the weapons in the game, the Monowire. This is a beautiful cosplay and quality photography.

If you are a fan of cosplay, then you should see lyvlas marin’s swimsuit cosplay takes us back to summer. Here is also the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay from pepperonipizzzarolls is ready to hit you. Furthermore, how not to mention Elizabeth’s cosplay by haleycosplay is shown in a black costume. We close with Nami’s cosplay by elly_precious2 that makes us think it’s still summer.

Tell us what you think of the Lucy cosplay made by reberebelle? Has the Cyberpunk Edgerunners character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?