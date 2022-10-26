the anime of Cyberpunk Edgerunners It came out in mid-September of this year and since then several have seen it as one of the best of 2022. Its characters stand out a lot; especially Rebecca and Lucy, who are the subject of many fan arts and cosplays.

They are two of the girls who stand out the most in the series and who are related to the protagonist of their story, David Martinez. Lucy was the first who could meet him.

He is the one who ‘hooked’ him to work with Maine and his team; that’s where David met Rebecca, who has a very different personality and appearance.

Lucy is tall and slender, as well as having a more athletic build. Instead, Rebecca is small in stature and has a build commensurate with her size. As for her way of being, the first one is a little more cold and reserved but also sentimental.

Font: Trigger.

Lucy’s relationship with Martinez reflects how much she loves him. As for Rebecca she has rougher manners and a bloodlust that scares her; in battle she is a nearly unstoppable force.

She is also somewhat foul-mouthed and does not respect anything or anyone. She is still attracted to David but she couldn’t deal with his feelings for Lucy. For the above and more, both Rebecca and Lucy are popular choices for cosplay.

Rebecca and Lucy recreated by cosplays of the same cosplayer

Rebecca and Lucy’s cosplays from Cyberpunk Edgerunners What we share with you is a contribution from the @ezcosplay account, which lists the costumes available.

It seems that both are the work of the same cosplayer. In these interpretations, he respects the physical appearance of the characters and the hairstyles they wear. In the case of Lucy it is short with a longer lock with the colors of the rainbow but very softened.

Font: Trigger.

Regarding Rebecca, she wears a pair of very long pigtails and all her hair is green. She usually wears a long-sleeved black jacket with fluorescent green stripes as well as a headpiece.

The weapon that the cosplayer carries is very appropriate. Regarding her cosplay of Lucy, her costume is very similar to the one that appears in the anime, with black and white sections. The eyes of both are recreated thanks to pupils.

In addition to Cyberpunk Edgerunners we have more anime information in EarthGamer.