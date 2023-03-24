Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has had great moments of popularity, also and above all among fans of cosplayand in particular Lucy inspired so many people to play her: here’s why Shirogane he decided to dedicate his latest work to her.

About to dedicate himself to an Italian tour, Shirogane will be present at Romics from March 31st to April 2nd and these photo are undoubtedly an excellent business card for the Russian model, who in this case is wearing a dress made by Berger and a wig supplied by Holish Cosplay Shop.

Returning to the reference anime for this work, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners won the Anime of the Year award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards and its return with a second season is practically taken for granted, given the great success of the first episodes on Netflix.

As far as Shirogane is concerned, in view of his arrival in Italy it is definitely the case to review his most recent works: Makima from Chainsaw Man, Seraphine from League of Legends, Yae Miko from Genshin Impact and Nazuna Nanakusa from Call of the Night.