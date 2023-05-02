Shirogane made a new Lucy cosplaythe female protagonist of Cyberpunk: Edgerunnersportraying her in a sort of one-piece swimsuit while an LED strip surrounds her, creating a mix of beautiful colors together with the wig and makeup.

Winner of the Anime of the Year award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners had the great merit of reviving the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, which benefited substantially from the show’s success, multiplying its sales.

Shirogane wrote in his post about Instagram that she is now obsessed with the character of Lucy, to the point of still wanting to dedicate so many cosplays to her: this doesn’t seem like bad news at all, given the extraordinary results obtained so far by the famous Russian model.

By the way, which other female cosplayers played Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners best? So on the spot we certainly think of Lada Lyumos with her halo of sanctity, Xenon_ne paired with Loli-Samurai, saiwestwood who brought us back to the moon and reberenbelle, who knows how to use her hands and the monowire .